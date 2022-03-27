Man dies in late night crash near Glasgow airport

A man has died in a car crash in Houston, near Glasgow Airport.

By Beth Murray
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:29 pm

The collision, which only involved one car, happened on Houston Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

The road remains closed while officers carry out further investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information about what happened or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4563 of March 26, 2022.”

