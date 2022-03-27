The collision, which only involved one car, happened on Houston Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.
The road remains closed while officers carry out further investigations to establish the cause of the crash.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information about what happened or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4563 of March 26, 2022.”