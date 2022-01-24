Ms McPaul, 45, has been reported missing after being last seen at 11.40pm on Perth Road on January 23.

Her family are growing increasingly worried and have said it’s very out of character for her not to be in contact with them at all.

Ms McPaul has been described as a white, 4ft 11in tall woman with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black knee-length Nike jacket, with the Nike logo on the back.

Police Scotland has confirmed that extensive enquiries are ongoing to try to trace her, with officers reviewing CCTV and speaking to her friends and family to find out where she may have gone.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Our concern for Lynn is growing, it is out of character for her not to be in touch with anyone and her family is understandably very concerned.

"If anyone has seen Lynn or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact us.”

If you know where Ms McPaul is, or have any information on her whereabouts, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0157 of January 24, 2022.

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

