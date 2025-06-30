Police have released a family statement after a teenage boy died at Lochore Meadows in Fife on the weekend.

Police have named the teenage boy who died while paddleboarding at a Fife beauty spot.

The 15-year-old died at Lochore Meadows at the weekend. A major search was launched on Saturday, involving police, fire crews and the coastguard, and his body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Meedies in Crosshill around 5.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of concern for a youth who had been paddle boarding. A helicopter was also called to the scene and four water rescue teams were deployed. Restrictions on drones flying overhead were put in place while the search went on.

Mr McNab’s family released a following statement via Police Scotland: The statement said: “Alexander was much loved, caring, adventurous, bold, hard-working, ambitious and always looking out and caring for others. He is a much-loved son, brother, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend and a big part of his local community. Alexander will be forever missed by those that knew him and loved him.

“The family would appreciate privacy at this emotional time.”

Detective Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Alexander’s family at this very distressing time and we have specialist officers supporting them.”