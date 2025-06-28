Police have launched a search for a paddle boarder at Lochore Meadows.

Officers are at the scene this evening after receiving a report of concern for a male who had been paddle boarding. Ambulance and fire crews are at the scene, while the coastguard was also called in.

Emergency crews were called around 5.25pm on Saturday. It is understood the entrance to the park has been sealed off as emergency services attend the scene. A helicopter was also called to the scene. Four water rescue teams were deployed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday, we were called to Loch Ore Meadows, Lochgelly after receiving a report of concern for a male who had been paddle boarding. Emergency services, including the coastguard, are in attendance and extensive searches are being carried out. Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask people to please avoid the area if possible.”

Emergency services are at Lochore Meadows (Pic: Fife Council)