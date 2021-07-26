The scene of the tragedy on Loch Lomond.

Connor Markward died on Friday, July 23, at Balloch Country Park after getting into difficulty in the water at around 6pm.

An extensive search and rescue operation was carried out but sadly a body was recovered from the water.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leo Markward led the tributes to his “baby bro” saying that the horrible news has caused his world to “come crashing down”.

A gofundme page entitled, Help the Markward family for Connor, was set up by family friend Kenzie Parks under the permission of the teen’s sister on Sunday.

Posting on the site, Mr Parks said: “I just wanted to set up this go fund me page with the permission of Connor’s sister to let everyone contribute to help raise money to help Connors’ family through the time that they are currently going through.

"No one should have to go through something so heartbreaking so let’s give them all the help we can.

“Rest in peace, Connor.”

The fundraiser has so far raised over £2,545 with a target of £3,050.

Responding to the support shown from the fundraiser, brother Leo Markward posted on Facebook: “We’re all astounded by the support and love been shown during these hard times am speechless man only wanted the best for everybody and will always have a place in our hearts.”

The 16-year-old death was one of four such tragedies in Loch Lomond in just over 24 hours.

Edina Olahova, 29, and her son Rana Haris Ali, nine, is reported to have died along with a family friend, Mohammad Asim Raza, 41, when they got into difficulty near Pulpit Rock in Loch Lomond, south of Ardlui, on Saturday evening.

A seven-year-old boy is also fighting for his life.

Police are urging people to “exercise extreme caution” when swimming in lochs and rivers after six people drowned in a series of tragic incidents across Scotland.

