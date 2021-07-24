The 16-year-old passed away on Friday, July 23, at Balloch Country Park after getting into difficulty in the water at around 6pm.

Emergency services were called and an extensive search and rescue operation was carried out, unfortunately a body was recovered from the water and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Leo Markward, led the tributes on Saturday morning saying that his “whole world came crashing down” after Connor died “in the most horrible of ways”.

He added: “I’ll love you forever ma son sleep tight till we meet again.”

Later he added that he “deserved the world and more”, after passing away just four days after his sixteenth birthday

Other people who knew Connor have shared their love, with several people describing him as “one in a million”.

Someone else said they were “absolutely gutted”, and that he was “the nicest boy” they had ever met.

Another friend wrote that they were in shock and didn’t even know what to say after hearing the “most soul destroying news”, but added: “Fly high up there angel, thanks for all the memories... I’ll never forget you, you were one in a million, rest easy, love you lots xx.”

Another tribute said that Connor was taken too soon and they would “never meet a boy more caring" in all their life.

Someone else on social media said: “You were always the happiest boy with the biggest smile on your face, I hope you’re up there dancing with the angels because heaven is so beyond lucky to have you.”

While formal identification is yet to take place, following the incident on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.55pm on Friday July 23, 2021 following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

