Eilish McColgan broke the Games record to win the women’s 10,000 metres in Birmingham on Wednesday night, emulating her mother’s success in 1986 and 1990.

Her mother said the moment her daughter won the race was “amazing”.

Liz McColgan told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “As an athlete myself you have fond memories of having success, but when it is your own children it is like 100 times better.

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan celebrates with her mother Liz McColgan after winning the Women's 10,000m Final at Alexander Stadium on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday August 3, 2022.

“It was just one of those really special moments and I was just really thankful I was actually in the stadium and able to experience how the home support helped lift her to that gold medal.

“It was just one of those really, really special moments that will probably never come along again.

“It was a great atmosphere and really exciting and nerve-wracking to be part of that.”

Eilish McColgan set a new Commonwealth Games record time of 30:48:60.

Afterwards, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Liz McColgan said it had been a “really tough race”, with her daughter dramatically coming from behind in the final stages of the race to win.

“Everything about the race was the way we had talked about it and thought it would happen,” she said.

“For about three years Eilish’s goal has been to get a medial at the Commonwealth Games, and I think even herself she would never think gold, but what an amazing race she ran, she ran with a lot of guts.