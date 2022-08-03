Eilish McColgan lands Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold with stunning performance to emulate mum Liz

The 31-year-old from Dundee took the title with a masterclass in long-distance running, setting the pace for the much of the race before being overtaken by the Kenyan duo Irene Cheptai and Sheila Kiprotich. However, Kiprotich wilted at the business end, leaving it a straight shoot-out between McColgan and Cheptai, with the Scot timing her charge perfectly to retake the lead on the final bend and power away for gold.

McColgan emulates the Commonwealth Games gold title won by her mum Liz, who took the crown in Edinburgh in 1986 and Auckland in 1990.

Eilish McColgan celebrates winning gold in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Eilish’s achievements are even more impressive given that she has had to deal with Covid and a series of injuries this year. It is her first medal at the Commonwealth Games and Scotland’s first athletics medal of the 2022 edition.

"It's just been such an up and down year with Covid, another illness and a couple of other niggles,” said an emotional McColgan afterwards.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more to have my family here, it was vibrating through my body. I have never sprinted like that in my life and without the crowd I could never have done that.

"This is my third Commonwealth games and my fourth event so I finally found an event. To win it tonight was so special."

Eilish McColgan celebrates with her mother Liz McColgan after winning the Women's 10,000m Final

"Your family know the ups and downs and this is my fourth attempt over four events and I have come sixth every time. You could see I wanted gold."

Her mum Liz could not hide her pride at Eilish’s medal, saying: "Obviously the crowd was amazing and to witness your daughter win in the same event is incredible – she just ran the race I knew she was capable of running.

"I know how hard she works and it's fantastic it came together and she won."