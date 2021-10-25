Inverclyde duo The Laurettes and Edinburgh bands Daytime TV and Go To Girl have been announced as the winners of a nationwide competition to unearth some of the country’s best musical talent and reward them with a chance to play live at Scotland’s largest venue.

As winners of Scotland’s Playlist, the young musicians will perform in the Fan Village at BT Murrayfield prior to Scotland’s upcoming Autumn Nations Series matches against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan and their music will also be featured on the Scottish Rugby social channels in the build-up to the games.

The Tonga clash is the first game in this year’s Autumn Nations Series at BT Murrayfield, which will also see Scotland host Australia, South Africa and Japan. The Australia, South Africa and Japan matches are already sold out.

A Halloween Instagram trail and a performance from Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie will also be on offer.

Best friends Lynette Beaton and Lauren O'Donoghue AKA The Laurettes will be there to warm up the crowd.

The pair will not only have the chance to play the North Stand stage prior to Scotland’s match against Tonga, but also before the national team kick-off against South Africa on November 13.

Lauren, a 28-year-old from Wemyss Bay, said: “We were ecstatic to say the least. Scotland is at the heart of our song writing and to be able to perform and support our national team is an honour and a dream come true. We hope our songs will get the fans and players in high spirits before the game!”

The duo raised more than £10,000 for Scottish charities through live virtual gigs during the pandemic.

Daytime TV will take to the stage before the game against Australia on Sunday, November 7, while Go To Girl will perform before Scotland’s final match against Japan on Saturday, November 20.

