Fully vaccinated travellers to England from a non-red list country are now able to take a cheaper lateral flow test on day two of their return, rather than a PCR test.

When the UK Government initially announced this upcoming change on September 18, the Scottish Government said it would not follow suit, as PCR tests are more reliable.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this position was reversed after a week, as Scotland’s transport secretary Michael Matheson said Scotland “intended to align with the UK post-arrival testing regime”.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport called for a decision to be made. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

But when UK officials later announced that this change would come into effect on October 24, the Scottish Government said this was yet to be confirmed north of the border.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government confirmed on Monday that there has still been no decision made about the change in Scotland, meaning it has not yet come into effect.

Airport leaders said the resulting “confusion and delay” were “frankly not good enough”.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh airport called on the Scottish Government to “make a decision on this as quickly as possible to provide clarity for passengers and the industry alike”.

They added that the industry has been “left guessing” and customers “may simply assume the worst”.

“As an industry, we have called on the Transport and Health ministers in the four nations to restart international travel with a four-nations approach,” they said.

"Despite assurances to date this has proved elusive. Whether this repeated lag in Scottish implementation arises from a lack of an open and collaborative approach following a UK Government decision or the relative lack of agility in Scottish Government decision making is not clear from the outside, but it’s negative impact on the Scottish economic recovery is plain to see.

“The resulting confusion and delay is frankly not good enough and we urge all four administrations to consider increased collaboration and coordinated implementation ahead of decisions to ensure the four UK nations move as one to prevent a repeat of what we are currently seeing on the non-aligned implementation of Day 2 lateral flow tests.”

A spokesperson for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said: “The Scottish Government said last month it intends to align fully with the reforms on international travel including the changes to day two testing announced by the UK Government.

"We must have a four- nations approach to help deliver much-needed consumer confidence for our passengers so Scottish airports are not put at a disadvantage."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.