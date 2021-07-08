Lewis Thorpe: Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 16-year-old boy from Dunkeld

Police in Tayside are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ as they launch an appeal for information to trace a 16-year-old boy from Dunkeld who went missing on Wednesday night.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:41 pm
Lewis Thorpe, 16, was last seen around 8.45pm on Wednesday, July 7,  in the Butterstone area of Dunkeld.
He is described as around 5 foot 9 inches tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.

He is described as around 5 foot 9 inches tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, Lewis was wearing a black jumper and grey combat jogging trousers.

Inspector Gillian Thomson, of Tayside Response Policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lewis and are seeking the public's assistance to help trace him.

“Lewis has links to the St Helens, Merseyside and Peterhead areas and may have travelled to either of these locations.

"I would ask if anyone has any information surrounding Lewis' whereabouts to come forward and speak to police."

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3462 of Wednesday, 7 July, 2021.

