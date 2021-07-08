Lewis Thorpe, 16, was last seen at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, July 7, in the Butterstone area.
He is described as around 5 foot 9 inches tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.
When last seen, Lewis was wearing a black jumper and grey combat jogging trousers.
Inspector Gillian Thomson, of Tayside Response Policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lewis and are seeking the public's assistance to help trace him.
“Lewis has links to the St Helens, Merseyside and Peterhead areas and may have travelled to either of these locations.
"I would ask if anyone has any information surrounding Lewis' whereabouts to come forward and speak to police."
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3462 of Wednesday, 7 July, 2021.