Victoria road closed in Glasgow due to late night building fire

Victoria Road in Glasgow was closed by Police Scotland last night after emergency services were called to a building fire.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:09 am
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the scene at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 7, and Police Scotland went on to close the street while the incident was ongoing.

Officers urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The SFRS has left the scene but a section of Victoria Road between Calder Street to Allison Street remains closed this morning.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.

A spokesperson from the SFRS said: "We were alerted to the incident at 10pm, Wednesday, July 7. We mobilised six appliances to the incident and we are now no longer in attendance."

