Lily died in hospital last month, five years after she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The funeral was held on Friday, February 11, at St Matthew’s Church in Lily’s hometown of Perth.

The street outside the church was closed, as hundreds of people gathered to watch the proceedings on large screens.

Scots singer Lewis Capaldi, Lily’s favourite singer, sung an emotional rendition of his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ at the ceremony.

Capaldi said: “It was an honour to get to know Lily and to get to perform here, so thank you.”

Dame Arlene Phillips, who befriended Lily after seeing her dance at the age of 9, gave a speech at the funeral.

She said: “Lily made me realise that no matter how old or young you are, there are so many things you can do. What Lily spreads is hope. I have found everything I do, I try and smile. I think of Lily’s smile. It infects you.”

“She is loved by anyone who had the chance to get to know her and she spreads love to everyone who met her. Her smile burns a hole in your heart and it never ever leaves you.”

During her life, Lily raised thousands for charities, as she continued to dance despite her cancer diagnosis.

She will be buried in a private ceremony on Monday.

Her mother Jane plans to start a charity named Lily’s Legacy in honour of the teen.

