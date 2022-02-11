All of the proceeds from the new album will go to the family of Devin Gordon.

Dictator’s 5-track remix EP entitled D-Sides will see five DJs and producers from Scotland’s electronic scene step up for remix duty on five original Dictator tracks.

All of the profits from the downloads will be given to the Go Fund Me page of Devin Gordon – a 13-year-old boy from Bathgate who died in January this year.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, Dictator said: “With electronic music being at the heart of our sound, we’re delighted to release this project of reimagined Dictator songs from the most exciting producers in Scotland’s electronic realm.

”100% of profits from this download given to the Go Fund Me page of Devin Gordon, a young man who was sadly taken from us far too soon and whose story has absolutely rocked anyone who has heard it.”

The EP opens with Hide and Seek, reworked by Sub Club and Fly Events resident Liam Doc.

Track 2 sees Scottish Alternative Music Awards nominee Macka transform Anthem For A Doomed Youth into a balmy, peak-time banger, before Aberdeen’s Jen Athan delves to the back of the club with a brooding remix of Mirror Mirror. Ayrshire’s Calypso Jet reimagines Moonlight, transforming the track into a trance-tinged moment of euphoria, before the EP comes to a close with electronic duo Post Coal Prom Queen’s remix of Candlemaker Row.

The album drops on Friday February 18 and you can stream the album online.

