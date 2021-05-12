Leo was last seen at around 10pm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on the Paisley side of the Main Road in Elderslie, Renfrewshire.

He is described as 6ft tall and medium built and he has short blonde hair.

Leo was last seen wearing a black tracksuit bottoms and a navy tracksuit top carrying a light blue bag.

If you have any information on Leo’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident numbers PS – 20210510 – 2404.

