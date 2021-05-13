Residents from Kenmure Street and the surrounding area have gathered to block an van attempting to remove their neighbours for immigration reasons.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “As constituency MSP, I am deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office, especially today in the heart of a community celebrating Eid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My office is making urgent enquiries and stands ready to offer any necessary assistance to those detained.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf also commented: “This UK Border Force Operation, in Polloksheilds, the heart of the Muslim community, on Eid is a demonstration of the UK Govt's hostile environment.

“I have asked to speak to the Home Secretary to gain further details & make clear just how unacceptable this situation is.”

Crowds have now gathered on the road, surrounding the van, with a small group sitting under the van to stop it from moving.

"I am deeply concerned by this action by the Home Office": First Minister speaks out as crowds protest deportation

People are chanting: “These are our neighbours let them go” and “No justice no peace no racist police.”

One bystander commented: “This is just not right, you can’t just burst into peoples homes...and take them away with no legal representation.”

Mohammed Asif from the Afghan Human Rights Foundation is also there and said: “We’re here because there is two people in a day like this they are not strangers, they are living here.

“On a day like this – on Eid.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.