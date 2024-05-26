Josh Kerr is latest in long line of Edinburgh athletes to hit elite level

It is nearly a decade since Josh Kerr made the decision to turn his back on home comforts and fly thousands of miles across the Atlantic to begin a new life courtesy of an athletics scholarship at the University of New Mexico.

He was only a teenager at the time and left behind a close-knit family in Edinburgh, But never at any point did he have any doubts about the sacrifices involved in upping sticks to Albuquerque, or the ultimate goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a big leap of faith, to be honest,” he recalled last year. “I hadn't taken a visit. But if you're not pushing your boundaries, you're just going to get a little bit stale. They said they had 307 days of sun, so I was there.”

Still only 26, the Scot’s boundaries have shifted considerably since then. He is increasingly regarded as one of Scotland’s top medal prospects for the coming Paris Olympics, a status consolidated by his remarkable victory in the Diamond League, where he triumphed over Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and smashed Steve Cram’s near 40-year-old British mile record.

In a quirk of fate, Cram, one of the leading lights in the golden era of British middle-distance running, was part of the BBC commentary team for the meet. “Josh Kerr is getting better and better and better, that was phenomenal, and you know this is a man full of confidence heading to the Olympic Games,” he said.

Kerr’s victory represents the latest step in his journey to the summit of his sport. He first came to national prominence thanks to his 1,500m bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. And in August last year, he shocked Ingebrigtsen to win the 1,500m title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before breaking the indoor two-mile world record in February.

Such victories are the highlights of a running career that began when Kerr joined Edinburgh Athletics Club aged eight. At the time, his older brother, Jake, was pursuing a successful track career, but later followed in the footsteps of their father, John, by taking up rugby. The younger Kerr stayed on the track, honing his skills under the tutelage of coaches Eric Fisher and Davy Campbell before heading stateside. He is now based in Seattle, part of the Brooks Beasts team trained by Danny Mackey.

Edinburgh runner Josh Kerr celebrates after winning the Bowerman Mile during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Picture: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

But Kerr has always credited the crucial role played by Edinburgh Athletics Club, regularly returning to help give advice to its next crop of youngsters. “Those from the club that have reached the big stages before me have shown that it can be done, and in turn we can show it to the next generation,” he previously explained.

His rapid rise in world athletics represents the latest glowing endorsement of Edinburgh’s coaching. Indeed, Kerr, used to race alongside Jake Wightman, a 1,500m gold medallist at the 2022 World Championships.