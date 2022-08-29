Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floating above the stage in a projection, he was heard to say “I needed the work” as the annual ceremony was opened.

It marks the latest appearance by the actor in an apparent comeback into the public sphere, following his victory in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In subsequent virtual appearances at the VMAs he declared that he is available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.

“Oh, I’m also a dentist,” he added.

It was recently announced that Depp is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

The announcement came a week after Depp confirmed his first starring role since claiming victory in his now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this year.

Johnny Depp made a series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV Moon Man

He will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.