Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Glasgow after concert with Jeff Beck

Mr Depp took to a UK stage with Jeff Beck for the fifth time this week, having recently played in Sheffield, London and Gateshead.

The actor was seen waving to cheering crowds as he exited the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night.

It comes after Mr Depp sued former partner Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

Crowds wait for Johnny Depp outside the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.

Following the high-profile trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, which lasted a total of six weeks, jurors found in favour of Mr Depp on Wednesday. The actor was awarded compensatory damages of $10 million (£8 million) and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

A Dundee-based lift maintenance company told how its engineer had had to battle through throngs of fans to fix a broken elevator in the hotel where Mr Depp was staying.

Caltech Lifts said on Twitter: “Not the usual Friday Glasgow city centre traffic our engineer had to battle yesterday, but hundreds of screaming fans and paparazzi as he attended a breakdown to a lift where Johnny Depp was staying!”

Shortly after the verdict, the actor was seen greeting fans and drinking in a pub with musician Sam Fender in Newcastle.

Fans said the actor was looking “chilled” on stage in Scotland.

One, Olivia, said: “What can I say about last night. All I can say is it was incredible. Johnny Depp and Jeff beck were incredible. What was more touching was the Glasgow crowd. We will always support u Johnny Depp. I hope u know that. Unforgettable.”

Others, however, said they had bought tickets to see Jeff Beck two years ago – and would have preferred he performed solo.

Ms Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told US news show Today her client intended to appeal the case's outcome.