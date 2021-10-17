Joe Masson: Coastguard out searching for missing man last seen on his boat off the coast near Fraserburgh

The coastguard, the MOD and the RNLI have been called in after a man was last seen on his boat off the coast near Fraserburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:36 pm
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:37 pm
Joe Masson has been missing from Fraserburgh since Saturday, leaving his home around 10 am to go out on his creel boat.

The 73-year-old was last seen around 1.30 pm on Saturday afternoon not far from Cairnbulg Harbour.

His family reported him missing when he failed to return home later that day.

Inspector Mark Young, Ellon Police Station, said: "We have had significant resources in the area searching for Mr Masson, including the Coastguard helicopter, and search activity will continue in the meantime.

"The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat 'Goodway FR23'"

"Please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3854 of Saturday, 16 October.”

