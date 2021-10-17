Joe Masson has been missing from Fraserburgh since Saturday, leaving his home around 10 am to go out on his creel boat.

The 73-year-old was last seen around 1.30 pm on Saturday afternoon not far from Cairnbulg Harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family reported him missing when he failed to return home later that day.

Joe Masson: Coastguard out searching for missing man last seen on his boat off the coast near Fraserburgh

Inspector Mark Young, Ellon Police Station, said: "We have had significant resources in the area searching for Mr Masson, including the Coastguard helicopter, and search activity will continue in the meantime.

"The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat 'Goodway FR23'"

"Please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3854 of Saturday, 16 October.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.