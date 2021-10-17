The Home Secretary said on Sunday a “whole spectrum” of measures are being considered to address safety concerns in the wake of the Southend West MP’s death on Friday.

It came as Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe when going about her Wigan constituency.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing on Sky News, Ms Patel said: “We need to close any gaps, basically, where we feel that there are concerns.

Home Secretary Priti Patel appearing on The Andrew Marr Show.

“This isn’t a case of let’s wait for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks; these are immediate protective measures.

“There are ways in which we can do things differently, clearly around surgeries.

“You’ve just mentioned publicising them, moving from publicising appointments to pre-booking appointments, making sure that appointments are checked thoroughly, that backgrounds on individuals are checked.”

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with the police in a bid to keep them free from harm, she said.

Asked if she would consider airport-style security, Ms Patel said: “That would be with the police and the House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already.”

Conservative Sir David, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack.

His death comes after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered in 2016 as she was on her way to a constituency surgery.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the attack in Essex on suspicion of murder. He has since been detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and is in custody at a London police station.

A warrant of further detention, which allows detectives to hold the man until October 22, was granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday the shadow foreign secretary told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Sir David Amess’s murder was “heart breaking”.

Asked whether she felt safe doing her job in her constituency, the Labour MP for Wigan replied: “No, not really if I’m honest. I feel quite fortunate to have a lot constituents who are concerned about my safety.

"It does make you very anxious but none of us are going to stop doing our job as a consequence.

“Wigan is that kind of place, people look after each other and when they see things like this, my inbox this morning is absolutely full of people saying: ‘keep going and thank you’, and I’m sure lots of MPs are getting the same thing.

“But this isn’t the first time this has happened.”