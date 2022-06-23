Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch divorce: Couple's children, net worth, and previous marriages

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is said to be splitting from his fourth wife Jerry Hall, the model and ex-wife of Mick Jagger.

Two acquaintances of the 91-year-old – who controls media organisations across the world through his company News Corp – confirmed the news to the New York Times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, including their children and reported net worths.

Piers Morgan and Rupert Murdoch launch talkTV

How long have Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch been married?

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have been married for six years, tying the knot in March 2016.

Jerry Hall was 59 when she married Mr Murdoch, who was 85 at the time and 16 years her senior.

Their wedding took place at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street, London. Hall shared a photograph on social media of the newlyweds with their children, including Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger. It had the caption: “My beautiful family!”

Do Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have children?

The couple have no children together but 10 from previous marriages.

Jerry Hall has four children with Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger: Georgia May, Elizabeth, James and Gabriel.

She had left Brian Ferry for the rockstar in 1977 and the couple had a Hindu wedding in Bali in 1990. After being together for 20 years, the couple split in 1999, with Hall citing Jagger’s infidelity as the reason for the break up.

Rupert Murdoch has six children from previous relationships. Prudence from his first marriage with Patricia Booker, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James with second wife Anna Torv, and Grace and Chloe with his third wife Wendi Deng.

What is Rupert Murdoch’s net worth?

Rupert Murdoch is reportedly worth $17.6 billion, according to Forbes, the equivalent of about £14.5 billion. It makes him the 90th richest person in the world today.

Mr Murdoch amassed his fortune through his media empire, which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Times, and The Sun.

The Australian started off with one newspaper which was left to him at the age of 22 when his father died.

He recently launched talkTV in the UK, with broadcaster Piers Morgan leading its flagship program.