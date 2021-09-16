The former Good Morning Britain presenter has announced he is joining the team at the newly-launched station.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years.

"The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun….”

Here’s everything you need to know about the move, and this newly emerging TV channel.

What is Piers Morgan’s new job?

Piers Morgan is joining newly-fledged channel talkTV, where he will present a global show with “lively debate” and “agenda-setting interviews”.

The 56-year-old will also join Murdoch-owned publications The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, it has been announced.

He said: “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

The show will air on weeknights in the UK, USA and Australia.

Mr Morgan will also present a series of True Crime documentaries, News UK has said.

What is talkTV?

talkTV is a new TV channel launched by Rupert Murdoch’s company News UK, which also publishes The Time, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, and Times Radio.

It will offer a mix of programming from “household brands”, hourly news bulletins, documentaries, entertainment and more.

The new channel is set to launch early next year.

What has Rupert Murdoch said about Piers Morgan’s new job at talkTV?

Rupert Murdoch has gushed about the appointment of Piers Morgan as a presenter on talkTV.

He said: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

When will Piers Morgan be back on air?

It is believed Mr Morgan will be back on air in early 2022, when talkTV is set to launch.

The channel will be streamed live and made widely available on all platforms including linear TV and OTT, with content available across social media.

Why did Piers Morgan leave Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan left GMB after a row over remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

Mr Morgan said he did not believe comments the Duchess of Sussex made in an interview with Oprah, where she discussed feeling suicidal.