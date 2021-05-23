Jamie Cannon: Police appeal for information as concerns grow for missing North Ayrshire teenager

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace Jamie Cannon who has been reported from the Saltcoats area of North Ayrshire.

By Beth Murray
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 12:47 pm
Mr Cannon, aged 19, was last seen at around 10am on Thursday, May 20, on Kinnier Road, Saltcoats.

He was reported missing two days later on Saturday, May 22.

He is roughly 6ft 1in tall, and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, grey trainers and a blue jacket, he was also carrying a camouflage backpack.

Police Inspector Colin Shearer of Irvine Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for the welfare of Jamie as this is completely out of character for him. His family and friends are extremely worried about him.

“Jamie if you are reading this appeal, I would ask you to make contact with the police or your family or friends to let them know you are safe and well."

If you have seen Mr Cannon, or have any information on his whereabouts, you should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1623 of May 22, 2021.

