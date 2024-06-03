Jennifer Lawrence attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire

5 thoughts I had while attending Dior's catwalk show at Drummond Castle, Crieff

This might be the most glamorous party of my life.

I've sported my most uncomfortable high-heels and have been whisked to Gleneagles Hotel, for a Champagne reception, then onto Drummond Gardens in Crieff to attend the Dior Cruise 2025 show and after-party.

Before I head home to nurse my blisters, these are my thoughts thus far.

1 Gleneagles was the location for their 1955 fashion show, which also involved a party in one of their ballrooms. Tonight a temporary exhibition to celebrate the event is on display in the same room. On arrival, there's a gundog waiting to greet guests, who arrive in a fleet of cars. It seems as if everyone is dressed in black.

2 I’ve never been to Drummond Gardens, which dates back to the 17th century. It looks beautiful, with around 600 guests, and the sunshine is out, with peacocks squawking in the background. The topiary and French lavender is looking smart, with a sea of black and white fashionistas among the hedges, as the guests take to their seats.

3 I am prepared for celebrity spotting. Jennifer Lawrence is going to be here, but I don't see her. I do spot tennis star Emma Raducanu, who is wearing a cream dress and black sling backs, and Rosamund Pike, while Lily Collins is all in black. We also see Maisie Williams and Minnie Driver, wearing a calf length black dress and sleeveless coat, plus Celeste and Anna Taylor Joy, with white blonde hair, in patent boots and tweed jacket. Geri Halliwell - all in white - is here tonight too. Taylor Joy poses for photographs on the castle steps.

4 Guests are given blankets printed with monochrome 1955 images from Dior's Gleneagles trip. They're feeling the chill as dusk falls. The sound of bagpipes kicks the show off, as we sit under awning on tartan benches, then an instrumental version of The Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams starts up, with a deep bass. There are more reels, electronic music and swirling fiddles, as the models circuit the lawn.

5 Models, with hair slicked down and tightly plaited hair, wear purple tartan, or sheer plaid tulle, Argyle sweaters and socks, trenches and oversized knits. The Scottish flag is sewn onto the arm of a coat. There are tartan mohair hooded bombers and crystal capes, and parkas with pictures of the 1955 event on sleeves. We see velvet bodices, a la Mary Queen of Scots. Accessories include knee-high boots and traditional Scottish bonnets, lace and tweed. There's red patent leather, and a floor length black lace dress with puff sleeves. Throughout, there are nods to punk, with leather harnesses, belts and boots. A dramatic and romantic show from creative director Marie Grazia Chiuri.

We head to Drummond Castle for the afterparty, where Garbage are playing on the stereo and Scottish themed cocktails are served.