In pictures: Celebrities arrive for star-studded Dior Cruise 2025 catwalk show in Crieff

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 20:06 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 20:32 BST
Perthshire is at the centre of the fashion world on Monday as Dior launches its Cruise 2025 collection at a star-studded event.

The collection was being presented at Drummond Gardens, Crieff, with famous faces including Jennifer Lawrence, Geri Horner, Minnie Driver, and Maisie Williams on the guest list.

Until this evening, the collection, created by their designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri, was being kept tightly under wraps

Japanese actress Yuko Araki attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire.

Dior Cruise 2025 show

Japanese actress Yuko Araki attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Actress Minnie Driver attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire.

Dior Cruise 2025 show

Actress Minnie Driver attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Actress Maisie Williams attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle

Dior Cruise 2025 show

Actress Maisie Williams attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle Photo: Andrew Milligan

Dutch model Romee Strijd attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show

Dior Cruise 2025

Dutch model Romee Strijd attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show Photo: Andrew Milligan

