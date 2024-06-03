The collection was being presented at Drummond Gardens, Crieff, with famous faces including Jennifer Lawrence, Geri Horner, Minnie Driver, and Maisie Williams on the guest list.
1. Dior Cruise 2025 show
Japanese actress Yuko Araki attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire. Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Dior Cruise 2025 show
Actress Minnie Driver attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle, Perthshire. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Dior Cruise 2025 show
Actress Maisie Williams attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle Photo: Andrew Milligan
4. Dior Cruise 2025
Dutch model Romee Strijd attends the Dior Cruise 2025 show Photo: Andrew Milligan