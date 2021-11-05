Aamer Anwar appeared before the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) on Friday.

The high-profile lawyer has been at the centre of a four-year investigation following a complaint about his work.

SSDT, an independent body, decides if a solicitor has been guilty of professional misconduct.

High-profile lawyer Aamer Anwar found not guilty of professional misconduct

The hearing found Mr Anwar not guilty.

In response to the finding, Mr Anwar said: “I’m grateful to the tribunal at the Law Society who four years after a complaint and following a robust investigation and hearing found me not guilty of professional misconduct today.

“As a lawyer I have always tried to fight for justice without fear or favour and will continue to do so.

“I also wish to thank Claire Mitchell QC and solicitor Johnston Clark of Blackadders for their tremendous representation.”

Mr Anwar had denied any allegations of misconduct since the complaint was made.

