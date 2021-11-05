Emma Watson hosted a panel on Thursday at the conference at the New York Times Climate Hub at SWG3 which was attended by Greta Thunberg.
When asked by Watson what it would take for the climate summit to be a success, Thunberg replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 11:38
Crowds gather at kelvingrove for Friday for future march
Youth Climate Strike
Nicola Sturgeon pledges action on climate change in pitch to youth at COP26
Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to do all she can to tackle climate change “no matter how difficult that is” in a pitch to young climate activists.
The First Minister admitted Scotland “must do more” but said the country was “already acting” to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis.
The SNP leader made the promise at COP26 on the conference’s Youth and Public Empowerment Day in Glasgow.
Doctors for Extinction Rebellion protest by staging a ‘die in’ outside JP Morgan
At 9am on Friday, Doctors for Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘die in’ outside JP Morgan on Waterloo Street, Glasgow, whilst holding banners that say ‘Cause of Death: Fossil Fuel Finance’ and ‘JP Morgan: World’s leading investor in fossil fuels’.
They read out a letter to CEO Jamie Dimon calling for JP Morgan Chase to refuse finance to companies who continue to plan new fossil fuel projects and to align with the ‘Net Zero by 2050’ framework produced by the International Energy Agency.
Then they will join the Climate Strike march led by Fridays for Future at 11am nearby.
Youth climate strikes in Glasgow
A youth strike is ongoing at the entrance to the COP26 Blue Zone
Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist
A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work, due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.
Evelyn Acham, a Ugandan activist with the Rise Up movement in Africa, said the issue had spurred young people to abandon other parts of their lives to focus on pushing for action.
Ms Acham was speaking ahead of tens of thousands of young people taking to the streets of Glasgow in a bid to pressure world leaders to ensure firm action is taken as a result of COP26.