Harry, Duke of Sussex reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the words he said to the Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral.

In his autobiography Spare, Harry reveals details of travelling to the Scottish castle following the monarch's death on September 8, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book.

The Duke of Sussex describes how he whispered to her that he "hoped she was happy" and would be reunited with her husband Philip, who died in April 2021.

Harry flew up to Scotland on September 8 after Buckingham Palace announced that she was gravely ill, but he reached Balmoral after she died aged 96.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral in Scotland. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In his memoir, the duke describes how he found out the Queen had died on the BBC News website when his flight landed, the Daily Mail reports.

Harry writes that Princess Anne welcomed him to the castle and took him upstairs to his grandmother's room. He writes: "I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while.

"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now. I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end – the jubilee, the welcoming of the new Prime Minister."

Harry also reveals the King refused to allow Meghan to join him at Balmoral, prompting him to tell his father "don't ever speak about my wife that way", according to the Telegraph.

