Prince Harry revelations: 19 key points and revelations from upcoming memoir Spare
With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked ahead of its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far.
While Spare is not due for release until Tuesday, its accidental sale in Spain has resulted in a flurry of explosive revelations from the duke’s autobiography.
As leaks continue from Harry’s bombshell book, some of the the most shocking has been his claim he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the floor by his brother over a confrontation about his wife Meghan, relations with women, drug use and details of his service in the military.
Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims and intimately personal book are being seen as damaging Harry’s fragile relationship with his brother – a future king – beyond repair.
We take a look at some of the most shocking points and revelations from Spare.