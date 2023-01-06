News you can trust since 1817
With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked ahead of its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far.

Prince Harry revelations: 19 key points and revelations from upcoming memoir Spare

By Stephen Mcilkenny
1 hour ago

While Spare is not due for release until Tuesday, its accidental sale in Spain has resulted in a flurry of explosive revelations from the duke’s autobiography.

As leaks continue from Harry’s bombshell book, some of the the most shocking has been his claim he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the floor by his brother over a confrontation about his wife Meghan, relations with women, drug use and details of his service in the military.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims and intimately personal book are being seen as damaging Harry’s fragile relationship with his brother – a future king – beyond repair.

We take a look at some of the most shocking points and revelations from Spare.

1. Harry claims William physically attacked him

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Photo: PA

2. William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude”

The Guardian revealed the alleged incident took place at Harry’s then home in Nottingham Cottage and that William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Photo: Jonathan Brady

3. The pair had physical fights when younger

Harry said William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children, but Harry refused and William left before returning, looking regretful and apologising.

Photo: Jerome Delay

4. The brothers call each other “Willy” and “Harold”

Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”, while William told him “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Photo: John Stillwell

