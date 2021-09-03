The property at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe was owned by Savile from 1998 until 2011 when he died, and has reportedly been subject to repeated vandalism in the years since his death.

Savile is believed to have abused up to 20 people inside the walls of the unassuming highland home found beside the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

After his death the two-bedroom bungalow was put up for auction and bought for £212,000.

Since then the property was sold again to the current owners, the family of Harris Aslam – the director of Fife-based convenience store operator Eros Retail.

In the past locals have suggested that the property should be demolished while others claim it is of historical significance and should remain in place.

Mr Aslam told the Lochaber Times: “I am aware of its history but think something positive can be done with it.

"It is such an amazing location but we also want to know what local people think. Over the years it’s been subjected to a lot of vandalism and people are always breaking in.”

Before Savile moved in, it was also home to Hamish McInnes – the late mountaineering legend who pioneered the wider mountain rescue movement in Scotland after forming the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

Mr Aslam continued: "We’re looking at various options at the moment that could possibly involve some kind of permanent tribute to Hamish MacInnes, which would be fantastic.

"We’d like to do something the community could support so that everyone can be collectively proud of the end result."

Mr Aslam has proposed an online forum to be held on Tuesday at 6pm to hear what the locals would like done with the property. To take part you should email [email protected]

Mr Aslam added: “I don’t think you can please everyone, but I think we can do something many people would hopefully be on board with.

"Yes the property does have a dark history - but only for a certain period. I think we can do something really positive with it and I’d like to hear what people think."

