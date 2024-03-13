Funeral held in Ireland to remember BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan following death aged 32

BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan has been remembered as a “talented and generous soul” as his funeral was held in his native Ireland following his death at the age of 32.

Mourners gathered at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford, on Wednesday morning to farewell Mr Sheridan, with the mass starting at 11am.

He was described as humble and kind, and as a gifted broadcaster and singer.

Pall bearers carry the casket at the funeral of TV presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan, at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A private committal was also held for family and close friends at Mount Jerome Crematorium. The funeral was held following the death of the award-winning reporter, who suffered a brain aneurysm after collapsing while running.

Originally from Wexford. Mr Sheridan had previously worked for STV and RTE in Dublin before joining BBC Scotland in 2018, where he presented shows including the flagship news programme Reporting Scotland, as well as the Nine and Seven Days.

The parish priest at St Ibar's told mourners the BBC Scotland team were watching the mass on a livestream organised by Mr Sheridan’s friends.

During the eulogy, Mr Sheridan’s older brother Brian described him as a “talented and generous soul” who was “a calming voice” in the family, but who also “loved the craic the most”.

The hearse arrives for the funeral of TV presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan, at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

He added: “Nick epitomised everything that is good in life – family, friendship, creativity, and most of all kindness.” He said the family were “so proud” of the journalist’s career success.

“Despite Nick’s humility, his creative talents knew no bounds,” he said. “An accomplished author, Nick’s fifth book will be released in the coming months.

“He spent every free moment of his childhood typing up and hand-delivering local news bulletins and creating short stories, all of which contributed to his success as an author in recent years.

“He was as much at home in the kitchen arguing over political correctness with dad as he was grilling an unfortunate guest on the couch of Seven Days or the Nine.

Pall bearers carry the casket from the hearse at the funeral of TV presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan, at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“Singing and music were Nick’s greatest gifts, whether performing the lead role in stage musicals or singing in this church at Christmas, his talent shone through and never failed to capture his audience.”

Brian said friendship was “incredibly important” to Mr Sheridan, and every friend he had was “valued and cherished”.

The journalist’s brother added: “To Nick’s friends gathered here today, know that however much you loved him, you were loved back as much and more. Our family has lost its guiding star, but we are so grateful to have had Nick in our lives for 32 years.”

The Seamus Heaney poem The Given Note was read out during the funeral mass, marking the interest both sides of Sheridan’s family have for music and the written word.

BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan

During the prayers of the faithful, the staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow were mentioned for the care they gave to Mr Sheridan, as were the students at the University of the West of Scotland where he had lectured.

Prayers were also offered for peace around the world, particularly in Ukraine, the Holy Land and other conflicts.