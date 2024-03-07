BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan dies aged 32 as 'devastated' colleagues pay tribute

Popular BBC Scotland reporter Nick Sheridan has died, as colleagues paid tribute to a “hugely talented journalist, presenter and author”.

The death of the 32-year-old award-winning presenter was confirmed in a statement released by BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland head of news and current affairs Gary Smith said in a statement: "We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan, has died.

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

"Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.