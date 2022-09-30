The defenceman sparked a fan backlash after allegations of a rape charge against the 33-year-old.

According to reports Uusvirt confessed to police that he engaged in non-consensual sex with the victim, according to campus police records and it is understood that the charges have not been dropped.

The Clan confirmed at 7pm last night that the Finnish defenceman was joining, only for a second statement to be released three hours later saying that he would not sign.

A statement from The Clan on behalf of Chairman Neil Black read: “At 19:45 last night. I was made aware for the first time of a major situation which merits further internal investigation and this has led to the immediate suspension of both the Clan Chief Executive Gareth Chalmers and the Clan Head Coach Malcolm Cameron.”

Now footage from an interview with the player as his signing was announced has resurfaced in which, contrary to other reports, it is claimed that the charges have been dropped.

Following a backlash from the fans, with many stating that they would not attend games, and others saying that they would protest the signing, Clan have confirmed that they will not be signing the player.

Footage from the Clan interview has resurfaced

In 2013 Uusirvirta returned to his native Finland with prosecutors say they won't seek to bring him back to the country to face the charge.