Lasse Uusivirta: Glasgow Clan confirm they will not sign player after outrage from fans over allegations

The club also confirmed the signing has led to the immediate suspension of both the Clan Chief Executive Gareth Chalmers and the Clan Head Coach Malcolm Cameron.”

Clan supporters hit out at the club after they announced the signing of the player last night over allegations of a rape charge against the 33-year-old.

The Clan confirmed at 7pm last night confirming that the Finnish defenceman was joining, only for a U-turn to be revealed three hours later.

A statement from The Clan on behalf of Chairman Neil Black read: “At 19:45 last night. I was made aware for the first time of a major situation which merits further internal investigation and this has led to the immediate suspension of both the Clan Chief Executive Gareth Chalmers and the Clan Head Coach Malcolm Cameron.”

The 33-year-old had been expected to move to the UK after spells in his native Finland, North America, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Italy.

Following the statement, fans voiced their opinion on the action taken by the club with one writing: “Decisive immediate action. Pending investigation.”

A screengrab from the Glasgow Clan video welcoming the new signing

Another wrote: “Just catching up with all this. Horrific and utterly embarrassing. This seems like a decisive and right reaction so far play to him.”

One other fan added: “I honestly hope this isn't the only statement today because an apology needs to be made.”

The player could have made his debut tonight against the Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup tonight – but many fans hit out at the decision from the club, vowing to protest and not attend games if he signed.

A dedicated Glasgow Clan account which gives updates on games confirmed it would not be covering the game writing on social media: “There will be no live match updates from Glasgow Clan Live tomorrow night as I will not be attending.”

Another social media user wrote: “Really impressed to see the Clan fans reacting like this, not tolerating having someone like that represent their club. I would boycott any game he played in at our arena too.”