According to flight radar maps the mystery pilot took off from Prestwick at 11.16am on Tuesday, June 8, travelling north west over Saltcoats before heading further north towards the Isle of Bute.

After a few loopty-loops over the Firth of Clyde, the pilot began the bottom left corner of the flag over Stranvanan.

They then flew west over to Skipness before heading north up to create the top left corner of the flag over the waters just to the west of Low Stillaig.

The flight tracker shows the plane reaching just east of Ardbeg before heading south to complete the rectangular shape.

By the looks of it the pilot then returned to each corner to trace the famous St Andrew’s Cross.

This isn’t the first time that Scots have got creative with tracking apps, with another pilot getting into the festive spirit by tracing a Christmas tree over Sutherland last year, while someone else has used the Strava app to track creative runs including a reindeer, a snail and a unicorn in the Scottish capital.

Mystery pilot traces St Andrew's Cross over Scottish islands.

