First pictures show P&O ferries beginning to moor ahead of 'major announcement'

In an internal company statement, the ferry operator said it will be “making a major announcement today” which will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”.

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and stand by for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

A number of P&O ferries have starting mooring at the Port of Dover in Kent ahead of the announcement – as these pictures show.

