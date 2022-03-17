P&O Ferries has denied it is going into liquidation after suspending sailings. Photo: Gareth Fuller.

British ferry company, P&O Ferries has suspended sailings, although maintains that it is not going into liquidation.

The company transports both passengers and freight across four routes throughout the British Isles and Europe, serving more than 10 million passengers, 1.6 million cars, and 2.2 million freight units every year.

Here’s what you need to know about P&O Ferries and the latest announcement about sailings.

Who owns P&O Ferries?

P&O Ferries is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

The company that would become P&O was founded in 1837 after signing a government contract to transport post by boat between London and the Iberian Peninsula.

What are the P&O Ferries routes?

P&O Ferries operates four routes for passengers and freight shipments: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland to Larne, Northern Ireland.

Sailings between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, were axed in January 2021.

Why are P&O Ferries being cancelled?

P&O Ferries has suspended sailings ahead of a “major announcement”.

A statement which appears to be from the ferry operator posted on Twitter by Hull Labour MP Karl Turner said it “will be making a major announcement today”.

This will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”, it explained.

“P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation,” stated a spokesman for the firm. “We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement.

“Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

The statement added: “To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.

“This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

Following the coronavirus outbreak, P&O Ferries warned in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable”.