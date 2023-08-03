All Sections
Fancy dress tradition is still going strong at Peterhead Scottish Week

It’s a Peterhead Scottish Week tradition that a fancy dress competition is held on the day of the carnival parade.
By Morag Kuc
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:29 BST

And that tradition continued this year with a host of weird and wonderful creations donned by the many children who took part in the competition.

There were some excellent home made costumes, proving there are some very creative mums and dads out there.

The judges had a particularly hard time in choosing the so we have given you a selection here which shows just some of the skill involved.

A fisherman, cowboy and tennis pro....looking good lads!A fisherman, cowboy and tennis pro....looking good lads!
Congratulations to everyone who took part in the event, and mums and dads...get your thinking caps on for next year’s competition!