Family tribute to father and son hillwalkers who died in suspected Glencoe fall

The bodies of Tom and Richie Parry were recovered on Wednesday

Today, Gemma Parry released a statement through Police Scotland.“Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma. Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what”.“We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the mountain rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom”.She added: “We would also like to say to the press to give me and my family some privacy during this time of grieving.“We would also like to thank to thank the community of Alsager and all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time”.“Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten”.Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and their deaths are being treated as the result of a fall. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”