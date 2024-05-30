Bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing hillwalking in Glencoe in Highlands
Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe in the Highlands, police have said.
Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.
Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.
Police said two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.
They are yet to be formally identified. However, the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.
Police said inquiries were ongoing, but there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.
Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Police Scotland, had said before the discovery: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.
“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to them to get in touch urgently.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.