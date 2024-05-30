The father and son had gone missing after setting out on a hillwalk at Glencoe in the Highlands

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe in the Highlands, police have said.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Police said two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.

They are yet to be formally identified. However, the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.

Police said inquiries were ongoing, but there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Inspector Craig Johnstone, of Police Scotland, had said before the discovery: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.