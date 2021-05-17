Family pet bull rescued and rehomed three days before trip to slaughterhouse

The plight of Bullby the bull went viral, reaching 2.5million people on social media, after heartbroken owner Charlotte Smith, from Oban, made a desperate plea for a new home for the family pet.

The sale of the land where Miss Smith and her partner Steven Khan kept Bullby meant he had to be moved by this Wednesday.

The animal lover's desperate cry for help, on the Information Oban Facebook page, revealed that the little bull would have to go to the slaughterhouse if they couldn't find a new home.

Krissy Gray gets to know Bullby as he is delivered by Charlotte Smith and Steven Khan.

Miss Smith's post said: "Looking to rehome a pet bull, not for sale but for safe keeping. We're no longer able to keep him where he is and if not gone by Wednesday he'll be sold to the slaughter which we're desperately trying to avoid at all costs.

"He's a short horned cross limousine, dehorned, castrated, well humanised and very friendly bull named Bullby and we will pay for his expenses. If anybody has any ideas where we could keep him it would be highly appreciated."

Bullby the pet bull arrives at his new home.

The post was shared over 29,000 times, prompting a stampede of people wanting to join Information Oban so they could post offers of help.

Miss Smith, 23, from Oban, said: "I am totally astounded, the message reached 2.5million people and I had thousands of people messaging me with offers of new homes, from Lincoln, from Wales, from everywhere."

But a perfect home was waiting for Bullby closer to home, with Kenny and Krissy Gray, who keep pet cows and sheep in the fields around Kilchurn Castle.

Mrs Gray said: "We have got pet sheep and pet cows, which are forever cows, so Bullby is joining the group.

Bullby gets used to being king of Kilchurn Castle near his new home.

"I said to Charlotte that she was welcome to bring him down to us and if she wants him back at any time, we will do it."

Bullby arrived at his new home on Sunday night and Mrs Gray said yesterday: (Monday) "Bullby was confident and nervous all at the same time.

"He has not been introduced to the cows yet, this will happen tomorrow.It will take a couple of days to settle in but he is just fine."

Bullby started life being orphaned as a baby but Miss Smith said his then owner had managed to get him a foster mother and she and Steven had later taken over the care of the bull, who is now just over a year old.

Miss Smith added: "Steven and I would like to thank everybody who took the time to try and help with our big baby.

"We have fortunately found him the most perfect home with Kristina Gray and her cows to keep him company and it's near Oban so we can go and see him when we want to.

"The response we received has been nothing short of incredible and we still can’t quite believe the popularity my post received."

