Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe have spoken out over the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Outlander’s lead actors have condemned the actions of Vladimir Putin and called on the UK Government to do more as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine.

“F*** you Putin” said Caitríona Balfe following a Russian strike on a hospital, which killed three people including a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, who plays Claire Fraser, wrote on Twitter: “Hitting maternity hospitals. F*** you Putin and anyone who refuses to condemn him in the strongest of language.”

Balfe, who has a young baby, has also retweeted a number of messages including a plea from President Zelensky to recognise Russia as a terrorist state.

On the first day of the invasion she wrote: “Praying for everyone in Ukraine tonight. This unprovoked war that Russia is waging is disgusting…

"I hope all Russians will not let Vladimir Putin continue this in their name.”

Meanwhile, Scottish actor Sam Heughan has also been outspoken on condemning the invasion and calling for more action from western governments.

“I can’t sleep, knowing what’s happening right now,” he wrote in the early hours of February 27.

"I hope our Western leaders can’t either. Words don’t do justice. Stay safe Ukraine.”

In another, tweet, he said his “heart goes out” to the people of Ukraine: “This madness has to stop. A beautiful country with a strong people. The rest of the world needs to do more.”

On the day of the invasion, Heughan directly asked the Scottish Government to “do more”.

And on February 25, he said: “World ‘leaders’? Where are they? So disappointed and saddened with the complete lack of immediate and effective action.

"We are just letting this happen. Shame on us.”

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in Outlander, also shared websites with resources to help Ukraine.

It comes after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine at around 5am on February 24, 2022.

Russia attacked cities – including the Capital Kyiv – with missiles, tanks, and artillery, killing at least 400 Ukrainians and creating two million refugees.

Western nations have imposed a number of sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion.

However, the UK Government has been criticised for its visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees.

Current regulations allow Ukrainians fleeing the war to come to the UK only if they have relatives who are British nationals.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.