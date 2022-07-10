The Star Wars icon, who has recently starred in Disney+ Obi Wan Kenobi, left locals and staff at the restaurant stunned after visiting Down The Hatch in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh, on Saturday.

The 51-year-old, from Crieff, happily took the time to pose with fans for pictures with Down The Hatch sharing the visit on their social media channels.

The eatery shared wrote: “The team in SQ were absolutely delighted to welcome Ewan McGregor today! What a gent!”

The post has been liked almost 4,000 times, with many commenting that to meet the Star Wars actor being an absolute dream.

One user added that they had considered stopping by but opted against it, missing out on the chance to meet the Star Wars icon.

The diner opened back in 2015 – but has since expanded following a growing fanbase in Edinburgh and the Lothians.