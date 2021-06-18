Piers Morgan said on Twitter the Scottish players had more drive, and that was the “bottom line”, he wrote: “Bottom line: Scotland wanted it more than England & played with more fire, intensity, passion and drive.

"You can’t teach footballers those qualities.

“It’s about hunger & heart.”

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, retweeted a tweet by Scotland’s National Team – which praised the players for their “monumental efforts” – saying: “Yes, sir, you all boogied”, in reference to the infamous song that could be heard all the way from Wembley.

Scottish Tory MSP, Douglas Ross, said: “What a performance. Passion and determination from each and every one player.

"And the Tartan Army roared them on throughout.

“Well done @ScotlandNT”.

Journalist Andrew Neil also took to Twitter to share his post-match thoughts, saying: “Scotland draws 0 0 with England. At Wembley Clearly yet another massive moral victory for Scotland. Obvs”

The Spice Girls Mel C shared her congratulations to the teams, posting a picture with Scotland’s very own Lorraine Kelly.

She wrote: “Well done Scotland, you played brilliantly. England, you could do better.

"Great to share the points and enjoy the banter with @reallorraine #RivalsReUnited”.

Scottish tennis brothers, Andy and Jamie Murray, both praised the effort from the England team, with Andy saying: “Great fun tonight…fair play to England…they worked hard…defended deep and deserved to hang onto the draw in the end #ENGvSCO”

While Jamie wrote: “Well done England.

"Didn’t think we played our best tonight but credit to England for making it difficult for us and gaining a valuable point.”

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar also said that while he would have loved Scotland to win, it was a “performance to be proud of”.

