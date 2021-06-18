Euro 2020: Nicola Sturgeon and Andrew Neil react to Scotland v England draw as Piers Morgan says Scotland played with more 'fire and passion' than England

Scotland players have been receiving huge praise from across the country as they drew with England on Friday in their second game of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:17 pm
Piers Morgan said on Twitter the Scottish players had more drive, and that was the “bottom line”, he wrote: “Bottom line: Scotland wanted it more than England & played with more fire, intensity, passion and drive.

"You can’t teach footballers those qualities.

“It’s about hunger & heart.”

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, retweeted a tweet by Scotland’s National Team – which praised the players for their “monumental efforts” – saying: “Yes, sir, you all boogied”, in reference to the infamous song that could be heard all the way from Wembley.

Scottish Tory MSP, Douglas Ross, said: “What a performance. Passion and determination from each and every one player.

"And the Tartan Army roared them on throughout.

“Well done @ScotlandNT”.

Andrew Neil reacts to Scotland v England draw as Piers Morgan says Scotland played with more 'fire and passion' than England.

Journalist Andrew Neil also took to Twitter to share his post-match thoughts, saying: “Scotland draws 0 0 with England. At Wembley Clearly yet another massive moral victory for Scotland. Obvs”

The Spice Girls Mel C shared her congratulations to the teams, posting a picture with Scotland’s very own Lorraine Kelly.

She wrote: “Well done Scotland, you played brilliantly. England, you could do better.

"Great to share the points and enjoy the banter with @reallorraine #RivalsReUnited”.

Scottish tennis brothers, Andy and Jamie Murray, both praised the effort from the England team, with Andy saying: “Great fun tonight…fair play to England…they worked hard…defended deep and deserved to hang onto the draw in the end #ENGvSCO”

While Jamie wrote: “Well done England.

"Didn’t think we played our best tonight but credit to England for making it difficult for us and gaining a valuable point.”

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar also said that while he would have loved Scotland to win, it was a “performance to be proud of”.

