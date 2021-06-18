'11 warriors' - Fans react as Scotland earn first Euro 2020 point with draw against England

Scotland fans gie it laldy at Wembley

Nadine Erskine wrote: “Fantastic performance by each and every player on the pitch...so proud of the team tonight.”

Gordon Baillie added: “Could have sneaked that win, but everyone on that pitch was excellent tonight.”

Raymond Brown was proud: “What a performance against the fourth-ranked team in the world. Different class tonight. Well done Scotland ”

Steven Mitchell wrote: “Just in case no-one’s actually said anything, but you were absolutely ####in’ brilliant tonight and every Scot in the land is proud of every single one of you!”

Neil Thomas was pleased: “The passion, the 110% effort, the self-belief… TEAM.”

Alan Glen added: “Well done to all the players. You played really well and got your pride back. Take it on to the next game. You can do it.”

Ray Killen was happy to be disappointed: “Very good. For some reason I'm a tad guttered we didn't beat them! I felt we were gonna score.”

Dr Max Davison was chuffed: “Been a long time since I was so proud of a performance. Well done lads.”

Mark McKenzie tweeted: “Well done lads, did the country proud.”

Fayez Akram said: “Brilliant from each and every single one of you. Such an important point. We NEED to make this count against Croatia.”

Ricky on Twitter kept it simple: “11 warriors.”

Derek Laing held his hands up: “My apologies to Stephen O’Donnell. Was furious he started but he played brilliant.”

Cameron Sibley said: “Couldn’t have asked for much more! Gave everything and were unlucky not to score! Now onto Croatia.”

Steve Hillfort added: “Kane, Rashford, Grealish, Sterling, Mount, Foden. All world-class apparently, worth hundreds of millions collectively, but not a thing to separate the teams. Outstanding performance!”

Donna Hamilton enjoyed the game: “Brilliant performance! Braveheart on Channel 5 to give us momentum for Tuesday…”

Gary Humes tweeted: “Well done guys – first time I have watched a full 90 minutes in a long time. A performance with passion.”

Richard Sligo wrote: “Thought the boys were absolutely immense tonight, McGregor, Tierney, Hanley, O'Donnell, McGinn and Gilmour were fantastic.”

