Clive Tyldesley will allow fans to settle football arguments and brush up on their football knowledge, with the help of Amazon’s Alexa. Photo: Dan Wong Photography

Home Nations’ fans can now ask questions such as ‘Alexa, what’s Scotland’s record against England?’ and ‘Alexa, who is Scotland’s best ever player?’ and get Tyldesley’s answers directly from Alexa through Toshiba’s TV range.

Tyldesley has the answers to 25 commonly asked questions on the Euros, which kicks off on Friday.

Fans who can’t agree on the best player from each nation, or struggle to remember how well their team did against a rival country in the past, can get all the answers by simply asking their TV or Alexa device – even while they’re watching the game live.

The ‘Alexa Knows The Score’ experience is available on Amazon Alexa devices, including Alexa-enabled Toshiba TVs.

Full list of football questions to ask Alexa and Clive:

– “Alexa, what’s England’s record against Scotland?”

– “Alexa, what’s England’s record against Croatia?”

– “Alexa, what’s England’s record against Czech Republic?”

– “Alexa, when was England’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is England’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, what’s Wales’ record against Turkey?”

– “Alexa, what’s Wales’ record against Italy?”

– “Alexa, what’s Wales’ record against Switzerland?”

– “Alexa, when was Wales’ best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Wales’ best ever player?”

– “Alexa, what’s Scotland’s record against England?”

– “Alexa, what’s Scotland’s record against Croatia?”

– “Alexa, what’s Scotland’s record against Czech Republic?”

– “Alexa, when was Scotland’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Scotland’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, when was Switzerland’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Switzerland’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, when was Croatia’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Croatia’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, when was Czech Republic’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Czech Republic’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, when was Turkey’s best major tournament performance?”

– “Alexa, who is Turkey’s best ever player?”

– “Alexa, when was Italy’s best major tournament performance?”

–“Alexa, who is Italy’s best ever player?”

