Murray is a patriotic Scot and famously attracted criticism when he said he would “support whoever England were playing against” at the 2006 World Cup, a comment he has rarely been allowed to forget.

The former world number one is currently making his comeback from his latest injury problems at the Cinch Championships at Queen’s and is likely to be in the tournament bubble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means he will have to watch what is his country’s biggest match in a generation with his backroom team, who will all be supporting the Three Lions.

“I will probably be in a bubble so I will watch it with my team who are all English,” Murray said on Amazon Prime.

“I hope Scotland don’t lose badly, that would be tough.”

If Steve Clarke’s side can pull off a major upset in the Group D clash at Wembley then Murray is likely to celebrate a little more wildly than he did when Scotland qualified for the tournament.

Andy Murray say he is braced for a tough time watching Scotland game in all-English bubble. Photo: Getty Images

If Murray had chosen a different path he might have been played for Scotland as he trained with Rangers as a teenager.

But he opted to pursue a career in tennis, which turned out to be a pretty sound decision.

Murray added: “The team I played for was a feeder team for the Rangers school of excellence. At the end of a session I got asked to stay behind with my dad and asked if I wanted to come to train.

“I had to make a decision the following week, I was 14 at the time, ‘What do I do, do I go for tennis or football?’.

“The next week I went for a tennis session and my dad picked me up after 40 minutes, which is short for a tennis session, because I had to go to the football session straight afterwards and on the way in the car I said to him, ‘Dad, I want to stay and do tennis’.

“That was it, never went back to football training again.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.