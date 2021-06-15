Football is a funny old game, isn’t it?

But, if that isn’t proof for how quickly fortunes can change in football, then what is?

How Scotland could do with another 'Leigh Griffiths moment' this Friday.

It’s only natural to feel deflated after waiting 23 years only to be served up a a reality check in the form of a ice-cold slice of disappointment, and while things feel a little flat right now, there’s no better way to respond to a defeat than by going into the backyard of the Auld Enemy and walking out with three points in your back pocket.

What is Scotland’s head to head record against England?

The Auld Enemy have faced each other a total of 114 times, including competitive games and friendlies.

The last time Scotland faced England at Wembley was in 2016. SNS Group Craig Williamson

Scotland currently sit on 41 wins, giving them a 35.96% win percentage, however, England have won slightly more with 48 wins and a 42.11% win percentage. A further 25 games have ended in draws.

How many games have Scotland won against England at Wembley?

It may officially be the oldest fixture in international football, but disappointment at Wembley has sadly been a recurring theme for Scotland since their first visit in 1924. In 32 Wembley meetings Scotland have beaten England a mere nine times, with England winning 18.

The last time the two sides met at Wembley, England ran out 3-0 winners on November 11, 2016. Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill getting on the score sheet in the World Cup qualifier.

When was the last time Scotland beat England?

The wait for a win at Wembley may not have been as long as Scotland’s wait to get to a major tournament, though it’s still been some while since Scotland waltzed back over the border with a victory – 21 years to be precise.

It would be a memorable win against all the odds, however.

Annual meetings between the international rivals had been halted in 1989, meaning the team would only clash if drawn together in qualifiers, or World Cup or European Championships.

Low and behold, when it did eventually happen in 2000, it would be for one of the biggest prizes ever – qualification to a major tournament.

It would see a straight shoot out between two of the world’s oldest and fiercest rivals for a place at Euro 2000 as they faced off in a qualifying play-off.

Two Paul Scholes goals handed England a 2-0 win at Hampden four days earlier, leaving the Scots knew having to better England’s two-goal advantage.

While a 1-0 win in the return leg wasn’t quite enough on the night, a Don Hutchison led-Scotland gave the travelling fans a night to remember when he headed home in the 38th minute.

Could Scotland repeat the trick over two decades later this Friday?

