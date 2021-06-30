Eight-bedroom Embleton Tower, in Northumberland, was owned by Kay Seymour Walker - a prominent architect and civil engineer who enjoyed international success.

Widowed and without children, in his later years he came to rely on his gardener for daily care and companionship.

On his death, Mr Seymour Walker bequeathed the property, along with the 3.5 acres of grounds that include rolling lawns, a pond and a wooded area, to his friend.

But the castle, which boasts a library in the original tower, requires extensive repair and modernisation and is now on the market.

Scottish property consultancy Galbraith is handling the sale.

Sam Gibson, of Galbraith, said: “This is a touching story of friendship and devotion going beyond the ties of family.

“My client was overwhelmed by this bequest, which was completely unexpected.

“Embleton Tower is considerably larger than his requirements, which presents a superb opportunity for a new owner to modernize and develop the property into an outstanding family home.

“The magnificent conservatory, entrance hall and drawing room give an indication of how special this property will be with the right care and attention.

“The location is also wonderful – in the heart of the popular village of Embleton with the beautiful Embleton Bay and its sandy beach less than a mile away.”

Embleton Tower is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,400,000.

